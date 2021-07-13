Sports July 13 2021 9:37pm 01:22 Stanley Cup headed to Montreal for repairs after Tamp Bay boat parade The Stanley Cup is headed to Montreal for repairs after it was damaged during Tampa Bay’s celebratory boat parade. As Mike Drolet reports, it isn’t the first time the trophy has needed to be repaired. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025930/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025930/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?