Sports
July 13 2021 9:37pm
01:22

Stanley Cup headed to Montreal for repairs after Tamp Bay boat parade

The Stanley Cup is headed to Montreal for repairs after it was damaged during Tampa Bay’s celebratory boat parade. As Mike Drolet reports, it isn’t the first time the trophy has needed to be repaired.

