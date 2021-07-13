Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 13 2021 8:44pm
02:00

Vancouver back in the running for a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup

Three years after rejecting the idea, the NDP government says it’s now open to Vancouver being one of the North American host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup. Richard Zussman reports.

