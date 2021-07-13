Global News Hour at 6 BC July 13 2021 8:44pm 02:00 Vancouver back in the running for a host city for the 2026 men’s World Cup Three years after rejecting the idea, the NDP government says it’s now open to Vancouver being one of the North American host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup. Richard Zussman reports. B.C. ‘prepared to entertain’ talks of Vancouver hosting 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup games REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025849/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025849/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?