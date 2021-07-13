Menu

Canada
July 13 2021 4:55pm
01:41

Childcare providers react to provincial-federal funding announcement.

Childcare providers in Nova Scotia say they are both anxious and excited about a joint announcement by the federal and provincial governments on childcare funding. Amber Fryday reports.

