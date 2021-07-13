Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 13 2021 10:52am
03:46

Checking in with City Councillor Bev Dubois

There’s been a lot of changes this past week in the city as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Saskatoon city councillor Bev Dubois joined Global News Morning with more on this, as well as proposed tax increases.

Advertisement

Video Home