Global News Morning Montreal
July 13 2021 7:27am
03:39

Mandatory Masks

It’s been one year since masks became mandatory on public transit. Cardiologist & Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the future of mask wearing and how much longer they will be mandatory.

