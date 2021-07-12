Global News Hour at 6 BC July 12 2021 10:16pm 02:11 Port Moody police search for source of lit candles in tinder-dry forest Someone is leaving lit candles along a wooded trail in Port Moody, despite the skyrocketing fire danger due to the hot, dry weather. Now, police want to know who’s doing it — and why. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022992/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022992/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?