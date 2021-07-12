Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 12 2021 10:16pm
02:11

Port Moody police search for source of lit candles in tinder-dry forest

Someone is leaving lit candles along a wooded trail in Port Moody, despite the skyrocketing fire danger due to the hot, dry weather. Now, police want to know who’s doing it — and why.

Advertisement

Video Home