Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 12 2021 8:08pm
01:36

More blue-green algae blooms on Alberta lakes

Recent high temperatures are causing more blue-green algae bloom in Alberta lakes. And as Julia Wong reports, one biologist said Albertans should be planning trips to the lake sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Video Home