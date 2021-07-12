Coronavirus July 12 2021 8:04pm 01:29 Manitoba’s top doctor says he’s received daily threats, suspicious activity at home Manitoba’s top doctor says he’s received threats on a daily basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the threats have prompted law enforcement to get involved. Manitoba’s top doctor says he’s received daily threats, suspicious activity at home REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022743/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022743/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?