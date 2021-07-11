Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 11 2021 9:44pm
20:39

Global News Hour at 6: July 11

In the July 11 edition of the News Hour at 6 BC: Nearby two weeks after a fire that may have been sparked by a passing train wiped out the village of Lytton, Ottawa has implemented a list of new rules for CN and CP operations in B.C. Also, in the North Okanagan, an evacuation alert has now been issued for the Becker Lake area. And, Vancouver’s Commercial Drive area was packed as Italy watched and won the Euro 2020 Final. This is the first big event we’ve seen since the 2020 pandemic began.

