Global News Morning BC
July 10 2021 1:12pm
05:35

Ottawa announces funding for the Surrey/Langley SkyTrain extension

SkyTrain for Surrey Advocate Daryl Dela Cruz reacts to the federal government’s pledge to provide $1.3 billion to extend the SkyTrain line through Surrey and Langley.

