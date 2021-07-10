Menu

Global News Weekend
July 10 2021 9:19am
03:45

“Be My Eyes” app brings sight to blind people

Technology has its pros and cons, but one Danish man wanted to harness its power to help others. The vision of his mobile phone app – to give blind people the ability to see the world a little better. Miranda Anthistle explains.

