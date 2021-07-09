Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
July 9 2021 7:28pm
01:42

First female National Chief has communities optimistic

With the election of RoseAnne Archibald, the Assembly of First Nations has its first ever female chief. Even some who didn’t vote for her say they’re looking forward to her leadership.

