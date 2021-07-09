Menu

Aurora Family Therapy Centre
July 9 2021 11:01am
03:51

Higher COVID-19 rates in Manitoba’s BIPOC community

“It doesn’t surprise me at all.” Aurora Family Therapy Centre’s Abdikheir Ahmed joins Global News Morning to talk about some reasons behind higher COVID-19 rates in the BIPOC community.

