Downtown Montreal
July 8 2021 9:30am
01:39

Clock strikes midnight for Montreal Canadiens

The clock has struck midnight for the Montreal Canadiens after the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a Game 5 victory to win the Stanley Cup. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more.

