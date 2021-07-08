Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
July 8 2021 8:09am
06:41

Buskers Festival Re-imagined for Summer 2021

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Halifax Busker Festival has been re-imagined for Summer 2021, and will include musical performances and magicians instead of street performers this year.

Advertisement

Video Home