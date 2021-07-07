Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 7 2021 12:39pm
02:42

Health Matters: Urgent appeal for blood donations

Canadian Blood Services is looking for your help to replenish the blood bank. Associate Director of Donor Relations, Gayle Voyer, talks about what’s behind the demand, and how you can help

