The Morning Show
July 7 2021 10:36am
08:42

Jason Priestley & Cindy Sampson on the final season of ‘Private Eyes’

Actors Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson join The Morning Show to reminisce on their journey on Global’s hit series ‘Private Eyes.’

