The Morning Show July 7 2021 10:38am 05:24 ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ with Tyler Whitman Real estate expert Tyler Whitman drops by The Morning Show to talk about the brand new season of ’Million Dollar Listing New York.’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009100/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009100/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?