Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 6 2021 7:56pm 02:00 Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton Edmonton is taking another step towards its goal of ending homelessness thanks to a cash injection from Ottawa. But as Sarah Ryan explains, the city is still calling on the province to pitch in. Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008074/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008074/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?