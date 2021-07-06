Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 6 2021 7:56pm
02:00

Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton

Edmonton is taking another step towards its goal of ending homelessness thanks to a cash injection from Ottawa. But as Sarah Ryan explains, the city is still calling on the province to pitch in.

