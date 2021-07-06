Global News Morning Halifax July 6 2021 6:39am 05:25 BBB Warns of Loan Scam Targeting Atlantic Canadians We chat with Kristin Matthews from Better Business Bureau Atlantic to talk about an uptick in personal loan scams in Atlantic Canada and how people can protect themselves. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005486/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005486/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?