Global News Morning Halifax
July 6 2021 6:39am
05:25

BBB Warns of Loan Scam Targeting Atlantic Canadians

We chat with Kristin Matthews from Better Business Bureau Atlantic to talk about an uptick in personal loan scams in Atlantic Canada and how people can protect themselves.

