Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 5 2021 10:23pm
01:25

KHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Davies 5 unit of its Kingston General Hospital site.

Advertisement

Video Home