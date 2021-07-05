Canada July 5 2021 10:23pm 01:25 KHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Davies 5 unit of its Kingston General Hospital site. COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005083/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005083/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?