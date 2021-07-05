Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 5 2021 7:48pm
01:04

Crews working to repair water main break in north Edmonton

A north central neighbourhood woke up to the aftermath of a water main break that flooded their streets. Now, they’re working to clean up the mess it left behind. Morgan Black has more.

