Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 5 2021 7:48pm 01:04 Crews working to repair water main break in north Edmonton A north central neighbourhood woke up to the aftermath of a water main break that flooded their streets. Now, they’re working to clean up the mess it left behind. Morgan Black has more. Muddy properties, flooded basements left for north Edmonton residents to clean up after water main break <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8004846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8004846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?