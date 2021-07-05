Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 5 2021 12:17pm
04:20

Gardening tips following Edmonton’s major heat wave

Rob Sproule with Salisbury Greenhouse gives some tips for gardeners looking to revive their gardens in the wake of the major heat wave that recently hit Edmonton.

