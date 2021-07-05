Global News Morning Toronto July 5 2021 10:25am 04:16 Summer snack ideas straight off the grill Grill experts Maddie and Kiki Longo share some delicious barbecue recipes for the whole family to enjoy this summer, including mushroom stuffed spinach quesadillas and treats for your pets. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8003092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8003092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?