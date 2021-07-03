Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 3 2021 9:33pm
01:33

Crews begin to assess Lytton devastation

Several agencies including a forensics’ team were able to enter the village of Lytton Saturday to begin assessing the damage and fatalities after Wednesday’s devastating wildfire. Paul Haysom reports.

