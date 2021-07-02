Menu

Indigenous
July 2 2021 8:06pm
01:47

Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day

Canada Day protests through downtown Winnipeg culminated in the toppling of two statues at the Manitoba Legislature, and local Indigenous leaders are speaking out about the incident. Joe Scarpelli reports.

