Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Everyday Joe
June 27 2021 7:00pm
01:56

Everyday Joe: Time to get to a restaurant terrace

If you haven’t had a glass of wine or a meal on a Montreal terrace lately, you could be a part of a growing problem. Local funny man Joey Elias explores the city’s not-so-bustling restaurant scene.

Advertisement

Video Home