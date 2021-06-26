U of A assistant professor says it’s time to have hard conversations about Canada’s history
Research at two former residential school sites in Canada turned up nearly 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children in the past month. The discoveries has left many Canadians wondering how – or if – to mark Canada Day this year. Dr. Crystal Fraser, assistant professor in the Faculty of Native Studies at the University of Alberta says now is the right time to have tough conversation about our country’s history and reputation.