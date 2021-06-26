Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 26 2021 1:41pm
04:23

Doctors of BC join the campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy

Doctors of BC President Dr. Matthew Chow discusses the ways BC doctors are actively working to convince vaccine skeptics to get the shot.

