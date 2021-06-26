Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 26 2021 1:38pm
04:48

Keep children safe around windows and balconies

Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Ash Singhal is urging parents to take steps to prevent children from falling from windows and balconies after the death of two children this year.

