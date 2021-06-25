Menu

Canada
June 25 2021 12:46pm
06:26

‘Incredibly harmful:’ Trudeau apologizes for history of residential schools following discovery of unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Friday for Canada’s history of residential schools following the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. “This was an incredibly harmful government policy that was Canada’s reality,” he said. “Specifically, to the members of the Cowessess community and Treaty Four communities: we are sorry.”

