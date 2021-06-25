‘Incredibly harmful:’ Trudeau apologizes for history of residential schools following discovery of unmarked graves
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Friday for Canada’s history of residential schools following the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. “This was an incredibly harmful government policy that was Canada’s reality,” he said. “Specifically, to the members of the Cowessess community and Treaty Four communities: we are sorry.”