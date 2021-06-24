Menu

Canada
June 24 2021 5:37pm
01:53

Kingston reviewing animal limit by-law

The city is reviewing animal by-laws and will be discussing a limit on pets per household. There are contrasting opinions on whether this should happen, and if so, what that limit would look like.

