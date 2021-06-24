Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
June 24 2021 12:51pm
03:40

Travel Alberta talks summer 2021 as restrictions loosen

Travel Alberta’s Tannis Gaffney says Alberta’s tourism industry is set to see more activity as restrictions lift.

