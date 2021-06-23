$8M Alberta residential school program is a good start: First Nation leaders

The $8-million Alberta Residential Schools Community Research Grant will allow communities and organizations to submit research proposals for a single residential school site, and receive up to $150,000. All three Indigenous leaders —Enoch Cree First Nation Chief Billy Morin, Chiniki First Nation Chief Aaron Young, Buffalo Lake Metis settlement chairman Stan Delorme — said it is too early to know whether that is enough money but added it’s a good start. Morin addressed the flexibility of the program, explaining it will allow for a wide variety of research and work to be done.