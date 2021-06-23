Crime June 23 2021 1:58am 01:53 Organized crime ring targeting bicycles Crime Stoppers is warning that organized crime rings are targeting pricey bikes to sell on the black market. As Grace Ke reports, some of them are popping up outside of B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7973110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7973110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?