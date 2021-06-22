Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
June 22 2021 3:54pm
02:27

Say goodbye to the heat — for now: June 22 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A cold front brings in slightly cooler temperatures, but it wont last long. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, June 22.

