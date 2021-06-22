Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 22 2021 9:26am
01:40

Mascouche Tornado

A major clean-up is underway in Mascouche after a Tornado touched down on Monday afternoon. Brayden Jagger Haines was at the scene on Croissant Nelligan.

