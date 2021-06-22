Global News Morning Saskatoon June 22 2021 9:00am 04:07 The history of pasta on today’s Food for Thought Fresh Dish Catering owner Evelyn Reisner joins Global News Morning on our latest Food for Thought with the history of pasta, and shows their process in making the tasty Italian food. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970060/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970060/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?