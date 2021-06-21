Menu

Caught On Camera
June 21 2021 4:02pm
Video captures 110-year-old church on Penticton Indian Band land burning

Video captured by Global News viewer Lena-Theresa May Jack shows the Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Band land burning down early Monday morning.

