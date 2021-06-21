Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
June 21 2021 12:18pm
05:19

Ask the Expert: COVID-19 science with author and professor Tim Caulfield

In this edition of Ask the Expert, health policy expert Tim Caulfield chats about COVID-19 science as well as an upcoming forum meant to dispel myths around the pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home