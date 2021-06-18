Menu

Canada
June 18 2021 5:25pm
01:59

Halifax man has taken to garbage picking while on his daily walks

Litter isn’t just an eyesore it’s a serious problem for the environment. That’s why one Halifax man has taken to garbage picking while on his daily walks. As Jesse Thomas has more.

