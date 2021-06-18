Menu

Crime
June 18 2021 2:28pm
00:33

Video appears to show child almost get struck by vehicle in Thorold, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police released dash-cam video of an 11-year-old boy being clipped by a vehicle on his bicycle before the driver sped off.

