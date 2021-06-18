Menu

The Morning Show
June 18 2021 10:33am
07:08

Sandy Sidhu on paying tribute to frontline workers in ‘Nurses’ season 2

Actor Sandy Sidhu joins The Morning Show to share what it was like playing a nurse in the midst of a pandemic on Global TV’s hit show ‘Nurses.’

