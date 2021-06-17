Global News Hour at 6 BC June 17 2021 9:16pm 03:24 Prime minister and premiers talk borders Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, met on Thursday to talk about the possibility of reopening the Canada-U.S. border. Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7960778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7960778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?