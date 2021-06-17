Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 17 2021 10:37am
03:50

Adopt a Pet with S’more the guinea pig

Looking to adopt something a little smaller into your home? Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with S’more, a guinea pig who’s sweet and loves carrots.

Advertisement

Video Home