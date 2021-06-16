Menu

Canada
June 16 2021 4:52pm
00:59

Muscular Dystrophy Canada revenue drops due to COVID-19

Stacey Lintern describes how COVID-19 impacted various fundraising efforts by Muscular Dystrophy Canada in the last 15 months.

