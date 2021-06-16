Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
June 16 2021 3:58pm
01:50

Hot and sunny: June 16 Manitoba weather outlook

Another hot and sunny day before cooler temperatures roll in. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, June 16.

