‘Getting back what we lost’: Some welcome policy allowing traditional Indigenous names on passports
This week, the federal government announced a new policy allowing traditional Indigenous names to be used on passports and other federal travel documents, fulfilling one of 94 Calls to Action released by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, some Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia welcome the news, but say much more work needs to be done in order to achieve true reconciliation.