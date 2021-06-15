Menu

Politics
June 15 2021 12:27pm
01:08

Ontario to build framework for identifying burial sites at former residential schools: Rickford

Ontario’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said Tuesday that the province is working on a framework that other provinces could adopt in order to assist in efforts to identify burial sites at former residential schools. After announcing funding for such efforts in Ontario, Rickford said the province had decided to act because it had ‘become concerned’ about the resources being allocated by the federal government.

