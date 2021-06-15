The Morning Show June 15 2021 11:00am 04:23 Dan Robson on his new book ‘Measuring Up: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons’ Author Dan Robson checks in with The Morning Show to share how he found the emotional tools to deal with the heartbreaking loss of his father. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951076/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951076/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?